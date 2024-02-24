Manipur: Miscreants Burn Down UCM Office in Lamphel

IMPHAL: In a fresh spat of violence, a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly burned down the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphel under the Imphal West district.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation to identify the miscreants.

As per reports, the incident took place after a blast was reported from outside the DM College at Thangmeiband in Imphal West on Friday.