Meghalaya: Union Minister Inaugurates Projects to Boost Ayush Capacity at NEIAH

SHILLONG: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took great steps towards improving health care infrastructure recently. He opened several projects at the Northeastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH), located in Mawdiangdiang, Shillong. These efforts aim to help boost NEIAH's capabilities and strengthen traditional medicine practices in the area.
Among the projects, Sonowal started an eco-friendly Guest House. He also set the first stones for the Administrative Building, Pharmacy Building, and Boundary Wall with Periphery Road. The Guest House, at 1780.56 SqM, has rooms for overnight guests and also for meetings. Sonowal, speaking at the event, pointed to the chance we have to combine efforts and build on the power of traditional medicine. He aligned this goal with PM Narendra Modi's dream for a healthier India.
The Administrative Building, costing approximately ₹27.30 crores, will extend over 3160 SqM, and feature a multipurpose room. The Pharmacy Building, at 1833 SqM and a G+3 design, will be constructed with an investment of ₹15.33 crores. In addition, the Boundary Wall with Periphery Road, complete with external electrification and Entry/Exit Gate, is already in progress. Its estimated price is ₹12.72 crores.
Sonowal highlighted the government's promise to promote tribal healing techniques and help them break historical limits. The government's recent investment of more than ₹145 crores during the last year shows its commitment to helping NEIAH grow, making it a key establishment in Ayush.
Moreover, Sonowal started Peripheral OPD facilities in Smit, East Khasi Hills district. This effort will assist 40,000 local residents in 20 villages. NEIAH introduced the Swarnabindu Prashan Sanskar program too. It's an attempt to boost immunity in kids using Ayurvedic methods. Plus, addressing Iron Deficiency Anemia in tribal women aged 18 to 45 in Mawpat and Mylliem Block of East Khasi Hills district.
Practices from the Ayush system like Panchakarma, Ksharasutra, Uttarabasti, and Yoga aim at improving patient's life quality.
Sonowal confirmed that the hard work to upgrade NEIAH to a top-class Ayush school continues. It is a part of the effort to revive traditional medicine in India. These actions highlight the successful endeavor under PM Narendra Modi's robust leadership to recognize and revitalize our age-old medicinal practices.
