Manipur: MLA Rameshwar Meetei Advocates 'Shoot at Sight' Policy to Curb Illegal Immigration in Manipur

IMPHAL: Lourembam Rameshwar Meetei, the MLA from Keirao Assembly Constituency in Manipur, has suggested some pretty surprising ideas to solve the problem of illegal immigration from Myanmar. He proposed a 'shoot at sight' policy. He's worried about immigrants, seeing that they're able to get voter cards by marrying people from his area. To stop all this, he thinks we need to be better about how we use the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and strengthen how we keep an eye on things.
Right now, Meetei's on edge, noting that his constituency's got a good number of illegal immigrants. It seems that folks from Mizoram have moved to Manipur, and now they're even on the voter list. The MLA warns that these newcomers are bringing more illegal immigrants from Burma. He demands the government step in, suggesting biometric tracking and new rules to tackle the situation.
Meetei is concerned, he's noticed that his constituency is a melting pot of various communities, some of whom are immigrants. In his belief, they manage to gain voter status through marriages. He encourages all MLAs and locals to help out in stopping illegal immigration and land snatching.
Meetei is worried about how many illegal immigrants are coming into the valley. He accuses them of building bunkers in outskirts areas when the operation is suspended. He underlines the need for MLAs to be vigilant to prevent the influx of immigrants. He even talks about an event in Imphal West, where a woman who got hitched to a Kuki militant ended up with a lot of farmland, showing that locals are being pushed out.
Rameshwar Meetei is calling for hard-hitting action on illegal immigrants. He suggests a divisive 'shoot on sight' rule. He insists on action over words, and reminds us of past events against the Meitei people. Meetei is seeing similarities between handling rebellion and dealing with illegal immigration. He is for a tough law to deal with the problem and give the security services the power in critical conditions.
In conclusion, the MLA's proposals shine a light on how serious the situation is. They draw attention to possible national security risks and the pressing need for fast and determined steps to reign in illegal immigration in Manipur.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: