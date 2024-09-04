Manipur MLA Urges Ban on Tribal Body, Calls for Terror Probe

IMPHAL: Manipur MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh has urged that the Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) be declared a banned organization.

He mentioned that if the group is found to have acquired lethal drones, weapons, and explosives to harm innocent people, they should be banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Singh also raised concerns about the involvement of highly trained professionals, questioning the identities of individuals with ITLF IDs and those who are reportedly training others to carry out attacks on civilians.

Singh highlighted that Indian law allows the government to ban individuals and organizations involved in spreading terror.

He called on the Manipur Police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest those responsible for these activities. Singh characterized the situation as more than just an ethnic conflict, describing it as an act of terrorism and a war against India and the people of Manipur.

On September 2, Rajkumar Imo Singh expressed his grave concerns about the ongoing situation in Manipur in a letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh highlighted that the region has been facing acts of terror perpetrated by illegal armed militants and terrorists, leading to the tragic deaths of two people, including an innocent woman. Additionally, children and members of the security forces have been injured in these violent incidents.

Singh pointed out that this violence occurred shortly after a Peace Rally was held across the state, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

He stressed that what is happening in Manipur is not simply an ethnic conflict, but rather acts of terror committed by illegal armed groups targeting the state and its people. Singh's letter called for urgent attention and action from the central government to address this escalating violence.

Singh noted that the conflict in Manipur has been going on for 15 to 16 months, starting in May of last year. Despite hopes that a political dialogue would lead to a peaceful solution, some groups have continued to carry out violent acts. He also pointed out that the violence has escalated, now involving drone attacks and shelling.