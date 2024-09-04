Meghalaya CM Confirms Bryan Adams Concert at Polo Grounds in Shillong

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that world-renowned Canadian singer and musician Bryan Adams would be performing in concert at the Polo Grounds here in the state capital on December 10 this year.

Taking to social media, the CM wrote, "Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Bryan Adams will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium."

"We all love music and this concert is another testament of that love for music," he added.

This will be the first time the legendary singer is performing in Meghalaya. The Polo Grounds at the newly renovated JN Stadium has the capacity to hold more than 30,000 people.

Bryan Adams reached mainstream North American success with his 1983 album "Cuts Like a Knife", which included the title track and the ballad "Straight From the Heart"; the song became his first top ten hit in the United States and drew the attention that gave him his breakthrough.

In 1991, Adams reached even further international success with his next single "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You"; the single reached at least number one in 19 countries.

It held a top spot in the UK for 16 uninterrupted weeks. It went further to be one of the best-selling singles ever, having been able to sell more than 15 million copies worldwide.

The tour promises to be a career-spanning nostalgia trip through Bryan Adams' back catalog, from classic hits such as "Summer of '69," "Everything I Do (I Do It For You)," and "Run to You," to the Grammy-nominated 2022 album "So Happy It Hurts," which demonstrated continued creativity and musical evolution.

This will mark Bryan Adams's sixth visit to India. The tickets go on sale from August 7, with a special pre-sale for HSBC Visa credit cardholders on August 4.