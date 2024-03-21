Assam: Four Critically Injured in High-Speed SUV Crash into Tree in Sonitpur District

GUWAHATI: In the Sonitpur district of Assam, the chain of events turned disastrous on Wednesday when an SUV went out of control and hit a sturdy tree lining the National Highway 15 near Kawaimari village. The result of this terrifying accident was dire, with four occupants in the Mahindra XUV 300 suffering critical injuries. The vehicle, registration number AS 12 AB 8584, was flung forward on a major momentum before a halt abrupt as that against the trunk of the roadside tree under rays of the sun before a crash was heard. The impact of such a collision was an obvious indication of the pain caused by all the force involved in the process.

Among the injured, it was Ganesh Kurmi, aged 26, who was the one taking the worst brunt, thus requiring immediate medical attention at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Meanwhile, Manoj Kurmi, aged 25, and Pritam Kurmi, aged 20, were urgently transported to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) for more specialized management of their serious injuries.

As the medical teams rushed towards the stabilization of the injured, the identification of the fourth person who was involved in the accident remained in abeyance, adding another layer to the drama of the incident.

This incident is an inverted mirror reflecting the numerous hazards that may pervade reckless driving, particularly on heavy traffic avenues such as National Highway 15. The investigation by the authorities, as expected, has already commenced on the factors underwriting which the vehicle went haywire.

As the sound of these conversations fades away, the spirit of the community rises for the families affected by this great tragedy. Efforts are going on to ensure that all resources are mobilized to allow the best possible and most early recovery from the unfortunate outcome of this collision.