Manipur: Mob Sets Fire to Freight Trucks in Manipur

IMPHAL: In dramatic incident on Thursday two freight trucks carrying construction materials were set ablaze by irate mob in Kakching Khunou Umathel. This occurred under Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district. The trucks belonged to Border Roads Task Force (BRTF). They were en route for construction of bridge over Serou River. The trucks were intercepted by local women during routine vehicle check along Sugnu stretch of Indo-Myanmar Road.

Sources reveal that trucks were stopped by locals. They frequently conduct checks in area. After inspection, locals escorted the trucks to Thongam Nungphou. They then set them on fire. The materials onboard for critical infrastructure development, were destroyed in blaze.

A swift response from local authorities ensued. A police team managed to intervene in time. They rescued a crane that was also part of the convoy. The drivers of trucks were identified as Sohan Lal (38) from Rajasthan Sawra Oraon (39) from Ranchi and Farukh Ansari (33) from Jharkhand. They were detained by the mob and handed over to police.

This incident underscores ongoing tensions and security challenges in the region. The arson attack on trucks highlights the volatile environment and challenges faced by infrastructure projects in Manipur. Intercepted materials were crucial for construction of bridge over Serou River. Project aimed at enhancing connectivity and development in the area.

The detained drivers all from different parts of India, were identified as Sohan Lal son of Chothu Ram Jokhar from Rajasthan. Sawra Oraon, son of Somra Urao and Sirango Malsiring from Ranchi. Farukh Ansari son of Nur Mohammad Ansari, from Jharkhand. They were taken into custody for questioning. And to ensure their safety following the violent episode.

Local authorities are investigating the incident to understand the motives behind the arson. And to prevent further such occurrences. Incident has raised concerns about security of workers and materials involved in developmental projects in region. Police are also working to ensure that construction efforts can continue without further disruption.