Manipur: Mob Torches Security Forces’ Bus in Kangpokpi District

IMPHAL: A bus reportedly utilized by security forces to transport personnel was set on fire by mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday night. According to fire service sources. The incident took place at Thomas ground in Kangpokpi. The bus engaged by central paramilitary forces, was engulfed in flames.

Officials stated that the bus bearing Manipur registration numbers, was en route from Dimapur. It reached the Kangpokpi district headquarters at approximately 9 PM on Monday. At this point group of individuals from one of the conflicting communities stopped the bus on National Highway 102 near Thomas ground. The mob insisted on inspecting the bus to ascertain if any members of opposing community were on board.

Upon inspection, the mob discovered that the vehicle was associated with Meitei community. In response some members of mob set the bus ablaze despite presence of security personnel.

A fire tender from Kangpokpi district headquarters was promptly dispatched to the scene. However, the enraged mob prevented the fire tender from accessing the blazing site resulting in the bus being reduced to ashes within minutes.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in incident. The prompt response of fire service and security forces ensured that situation did not escalate further.

Police have registered case regarding incident. They have initiated investigation. This act of arson adds to ongoing communal tensions in region. It exacerbates the fragile peace in Kangpokpi.

Authorities are urging public to remain calm and refrain from such acts of violence. Efforts being made to enhance security measures. Ensure safety of all communities in district. Investigation aims to identify perpetrators, bring them to justice. Restore order and prevent further incidents of this nature.

This incident underscores the volatile situation in Manipur highlights the urgent need for dialogue. The reconciliation between warring communities to prevent further violence maintain peace in region.