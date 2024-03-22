Manipur: Mobile Internet Fully Restored in All Districts

IMPHAL: In a significant development, mobile internet has been restored in all the districts in Manipur as the situation with law and order is improving.
The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are slated to be held from April 19 to April 26 in the state.
According to an order from Manipur Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, mobile internet services have been restored in a two-kilometer radius along the areas between the districts of Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal, and Tengnopual and Kakching.
The suspensions were carried out according to Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017.
It also urges all internet users to avoid activities that could lead to situations requiring the suspension of internet services in the future.
Elections to the 25 Lok Sabha seats across eight northeastern states will be held in the first three phases of the seven-phase 2024 parliamentary elections, with 15 seats, including one (Outer Manipur) partly, going to the polls in the first phase (April 19), seven (one partly— Outer Manipur) in the second phase (April 26) and four in the third phase (May 7).
During the ethnic violence, which broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, violent mobs, attackers and various groups looted around 5,000 arms, including sophisticated weapons, and lakhs of ammunition from the armories of the security forces in different districts.
The Manipur government on a number of occasions urged the arms looters to return the arms and ammunition to the security authorities. A senior Manipur Police official said last week that most of the looted arms and ammunition were recovered and massive searches and numerous efforts were on to recover more.
Several militant outfits both in the valley and in the hilly areas are in possession of a large cache of arms and ammunition and occasionally engaged in gun battles with the security forces.
ALSO WATCH: