Manipur: Mobile Internet Fully Restored in All Districts

IMPHAL: In a significant development, mobile internet has been restored in all the districts in Manipur as the situation with law and order is improving.

The development comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are slated to be held from April 19 to April 26 in the state.

According to an order from Manipur Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi, mobile internet services have been restored in a two-kilometer radius along the areas between the districts of Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal, and Tengnopual and Kakching.