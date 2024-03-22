Manipur: Third Attack on Congress Candidate in Ukhrul

IMPHAL: Congress candidate Alfred Kanngan Arthur was attacked for the third time by some unidentified miscreants in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on Friday.
As per reports, miscreants blank-fired while Arthur was delivering a speech at a public meeting in Teinem area.
The incident occurred during an election campaign of Congress intending candidate from Ukhrul district (Outer Manipur Constituency) Alfred Kanngam Arthur.
Following the incident, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K Meghachandra has urged the Chief Electoral officer to increase security measures to protect the candidates.
Earlier, Alfred was attacked during a meeting at a resort in Ukhrul. Miscreants allegedly opened fire, leading to retaliation by the security forces.
Alfred escaped unharmed from the gunfire, and although his escorts retaliated, the meeting resumed with reluctance.
The MPCC president further appealed to all individuals carrying firearms to refrain from intimidating or disrupting the election environment, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the integrity of free and fair elections.
MPCC president said that the firing had left many people traumatized. He also questioned how the election could be considered free and fair if such intimidation tactics were employed.
He urged the state government to uphold the law and order impartially and not dismiss the attack on the Congress candidate.
Meanwhile, District Magistrates in all the northeastern states have issued separate orders asking licensed holders of arms to deposit their guns at the nearest police stations to ensure no untoward incidents during the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.
“District Magistrates of the eight northeastern states have issued separate orders directing the licensed armed owners to deposit their arms and ammunition to their nearest police stations within this month, failing which their licensed arms would be confiscated by the authority,” a government reads.
It said that the orders have been issued with a view to maintain law and order and to ensure peaceful conduct of the general elections.
