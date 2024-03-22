Manipur: Third Attack on Congress Candidate in Ukhrul

IMPHAL: Congress candidate Alfred Kanngan Arthur was attacked for the third time by some unidentified miscreants in the Ukhrul district of Manipur on Friday.

As per reports, miscreants blank-fired while Arthur was delivering a speech at a public meeting in Teinem area.

The incident occurred during an election campaign of Congress intending candidate from Ukhrul district (Outer Manipur Constituency) Alfred Kanngam Arthur.

Following the incident, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President K Meghachandra has urged the Chief Electoral officer to increase security measures to protect the candidates.