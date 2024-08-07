Tripura: BSF DG Chaudhary Visits Agartala to Review Border Security

AGARTALA: Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary, arrived in Agartala from West Bengal on Wednesday morning. Tensions related to situation in Bangladesh are escalating. His visit highlights BSF’s increased vigilance along India-Bangladesh border. This region is known for its sensitivity due to 856 km-long international boundary with Bangladesh.

A senior official from BSF Tripura Frontier who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed details of Chaudhary’s adjusted schedule. This change was due to urgent directive from New Delhi. Originally DG was scheduled to visit Panisagar in North district and Srimantapur in Sepahijala district. However, official confirmed that these plans were altered. Chaudhary is now expected to depart in afternoon.

During the visit, Chaudhary is focusing on briefings with senior BSF officials in Tripura Frontier. The primary aim of these briefings is to review and ensure effectiveness of current security measures in place. “He is assessing readiness of BSF personnel to handle any potential issues that may arise due to current situation,” official stated

In addition to briefings, Chaudhary will conduct significant meeting with Tripura’s Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan and Inspector General (IG) Law and Order Soumitra Dhar at Frontier’s headquarters in Salbagan Agartala. This meeting is expected to be key component of his visit. It aims to coordinate efforts between BSF and local law enforcement. The goal is to enhance security along border.

The visit also includes presence of Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General (ADG) of BSF’s Eastern Command. Gandhi is slated to visit Srimantapur and Nehal Chandra Nagar in Sepahijala district before returning to West Bengal. His visit underscores BSF’s commitment to maintaining robust security in region.

This high-profile visit comes at crucial time. It reflects BSF’s dedication to upholding security and preparedness in face of regional developments. Situation in Bangladesh has increased stakes for border security. Such visits and assessments are vital for ensuring stability and safety in area.