Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam Condemns Authorities' Handling of IDP Protesters in Imphal

IMPHAL: Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has vehemently criticized authorities for handling Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) protesters in Imphal. In recent tweet Akoijam condemned "high-handed manner" in which protesters faced treatment. He argued only those with "colonial and feudal hangovers" would resort to violence against "already suffering compatriots" displaced from homes.

Incident unfolded when hundreds of IDPs from Akampat relief camp attempted to stage protest. Their demonstration met resistance from security forces. Reports indicate that tear gas and smoke bombs were used to disperse crowd. This aggressive response precipitated clashes between camp residents and law enforcement officials.

Protesters were demanding rehabilitation and resolution to ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. This conflict has displaced thousands of people from their homes in areas such as Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Demonstrators carried placards and banners expressing desire to return to communities and live in peace.

Akoijam who represents Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, has been vocal advocate for addressing Manipur crisis since its onset. During recent parliamentary session he expressed frustration over Prime Minister's silence on issue and its exclusion from presidential speech. MP highlighted plight of over 60,000 homeless individuals. There is also tragic loss of 200 lives in conflict.

MP’s statements have brought renewed attention to ethnic violence in Manipur a state already heavily militarised due to ongoing security concerns. Akoijam questioned effectiveness of these security measures. He called for greater focus on resolving crisis. He urged government to acknowledge Manipur as integral part of India. Immediate steps to address humanitarian crisis are crucial.

The clash between IDP protesters and security forces underscores desperation and frustration felt by those displaced by violence. Demand for rehabilitation and peaceful resolution remains critical issue. It requires urgent attention from both state and central authorities.

Akoijam’s critique has added to growing calls for more compassionate and effective approach to handling situation. As crisis continues need for comprehensive and humane solution becomes increasingly apparent. This is essential not only to restore peace but also to ensure dignity and rights of those affected.