Manipur MP Outraged as Manipuri Fails to Achieve Classical Language Status

IMPHAL: Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, the Member of Parliament from Manipur, expressed utter disappointment after the Union Cabinet's decision on October 3 to grant classical language status to five Indian languages, which has omitted Manipuri. The newly recognized languages are Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit.

In the very moving Facebook post by Sanajaoba, it was written, "Shocked and stunned that such an outcome has happened, and we will not become the 'classical language' Manipuri. I for one of the senior members, all those effort put in over last four to five years were to bring this moment into our lives which has not happened to day. No political pressure, no lobbying from our side, no enough activity from our sides combined have resulted in missing this bus.".

This reverse notwithstanding, Sanajaoba reaffirmed his commitment to "continue the push for Manipuri's recognition" with the commitment to achieve classical status for the language during his tenure. He called on cooperation by all stakeholders in this ongoing effort.

It has taken the tally of Indian languages to be accorded classical status up to eleven, along with Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. This would further the research, preservation, and academic study of these languages.

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, welcomed the news on Twitter. He particularly emphasized the rich literary heritage of Assamese culture. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam chief minister, avowed it was one of the most cherished days of his life and decried the need to preserve linguistic heritage.

Meanwhile, the Assamese language was officially bestowed with a place among the classical languages by the Central government on October 3, with four other languages as well during the third day of the Indian linguistic extravaganza.

The new development gives classical status to Bengali, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit as well, thereby ending up making the list classy.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this while stressing PM Modi's commitment to promoting Indian languages. It is now Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit which form part of this elite club, the six others already mentioned are Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.