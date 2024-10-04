Global Naga Forum Raises Concerns Over Indigenous Rights

KOHIMA: The Global Naga Forum (GNF) has expressed grave reservations over the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), as the enforcement of the document may exacerbate severe factionalization within the Naga community.

Recently, the Government of Nagaland has come forward with implementing RIIN, an initiative that is expected to secure land and employment rights of indigenous inhabitants from illegal immigration and unchecked influx of non-Nagas into the state.

Where the GNF appreciates the good intentions behind the RIIN, it sounded a note of caution that the regulation may present some severe unintended consequences. The forum expressed this in stating, "Nagas will be taking one small step forward and sliding several steps backward," a situation which places under glare the potential pitfalls in this initiative.

This, as outlined by GNF, virtually goes hand in hand with the interest of a very few Nagas and other indigenous dwellers seeking government jobs where, by any standard, it falls woefully short of addressing the root issues of illegal immigration and uncontrolled influx.

With each passing day, more and more Nagas are getting indigenous resident cards and consequently competition for the very few governmental jobs will be increasing thereby worsening the existing internal inequalities in the community.

The GNF further suggests that the RIIN would not really be able to safeguard the rights of the indigenous people in Nagaland. The forum comments: "Just like the piece of paper that says you were born in a particular place and presumably own property, which you do not have any more, a resident card may be of very little use against the tide of immigration issues in the future.".

According to the GNF, "What this means is that the uncontrolled levels of illegal immigration and influx will continue to grow, rendering these cards practically useless.".

The Global Naga Forum avers it fears that this RIIN instead of protecting the real rights of the indigenous Naga people, would eventually turn out to be serving the interests of a few. This gives a cause for concern regarding the regulation's ability to protect the community at large regarding their rights in their homeland.

As such, discussions by and about the RIIN must crucially sift through the ramifications it would have on the Naga people and the sake of affixing their rights to Nagaland.