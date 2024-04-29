Manipur: MPCC Urges Enhanced Security Measures for Repoll in Manipur's Vulnerable Polling Stations

IMPHAL: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has voiced concerns. These relate to the integrity and fairness of an upcoming repoll. This repoll is scheduled to occur across six polling stations within the state. The President of the MPCC, Keisham Meghachandra, has communicated his apprehensions to the media at Congress Bhawan.

In his address, he cited past instances of electoral malpractice. He also highlighted instances of voter suppression. Meghachandra stressed emphatically on the importance of tightening security measures. The reason for this emphasis is the protection of the democratic process. He believes this to be absolutely necessary.

In the course of his speech, Meghachandra shared his displeasure. This was related to the perceived failure of several government institutions in Manipur. He underscored the significance of citizens making use of their voting rights. His remarks underscored the importance of free and fair elections. References were made to past elections that had witnessed undesirable incidents.

These incidents included instances of booth tampering. They also included incidences of unlawful takeover of polling stations. These episodes from past elections cast a shadow of doubt over the impending repoll. This repoll is scheduled to take place on April 30. It will take place across six polling stations in the state.

MPCC officially communicated to the Chief Electoral Officer via a formal letter. The letter detailed the critical status of six particular polling stations, all set for a repoll. These six include 44/20 - Shangshak-A, 44/36 - Ukrhul (A) and 44/41 - Ukhrul (D-1). Also included are 44/50 - Ukhrul (F) of 44-Ukhrul (ST) A/C, 45/14 - Chingai of 45-Chingai (ST) A/C. The final station mentioned was 47/33 - Oinam (A1) of 47-Karong (ST) A/C.

In the letter, the locations were flagged as hyper-sensitive and susceptible areas. The MPCC pointed out the possibility of undesirable interferences by disruptive elements during the voting period. Strong advice was given for an extra cautious approach regarding this impending problem.

Next in line, the MPCC rolled out possible solutions. They proposed deploying an increased quantity of Central Para Military Forces. In addition, they also advised for more Executive Magistrates. The objective behind these proposals was to maintain law and order at the designated voting booths.