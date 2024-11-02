Manipur: MSFDS selects four delegates for the 55th International Film Festival of India

IMPHAL: The Manipur State Film Development Society has proudly declared that it has selected four delegates who will be funded to attend the 55th International Film Festival of India scheduled to take place between November 20 and 28, 2024, in Goa.

It is a very significant festival annually held, as it displays eclectic mix-ups of films from all over the world, which creates a fair amount of scope for film industry personnel to communicate and mingle among themselves. With this lot of delegates, MSFDS can open an opportunity for every walk of activity within Manipur's film and media.

These include Shanti Raj, an experienced film technician and a well-known face behind the camera; Thotreisho Keishing, a successful film actor and music director and one of the biggest contributors to Manipuri cinema; Dr. A. Bishwajit Sharma-the lone journalist among the lot, who would cover the festival and the film bazaar that would throw light on global cinema trends and provide very interesting insights, and Ajit Yumnam, an established filmmaker looking forward to networking with other international filmmakers in terms of new marketing and financing options for his future films.

The selection committee has well identified the commitment and vision of those individuals who would form the specialized team to be made aware of the latest cinema trends. For this MSFDS has allocated in total Rs. 1,10,000 /- from the grant given for promotional activities, out of which delegates' expenses for travel and accommodation have been provided.

This initiative has, in fact, shed light on the long tradition of MSFDS supporting the film and arts community members, journalists, and writers of films to attend IFFI, the biggest film festival in Asia that is organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, in favor of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration at the national as well as international levels.