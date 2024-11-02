Nagaland Unveils Community Ambulances in Six Districts

KOHIMA: S Supongmeren Jamir, Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland, presented six new ambulances recently procured to tribal representatives of Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Tseminyu, and Peren districts.

The "Community Ambulances" were handed over in a ceremony at Neo Motors truck dealership in the 5th Mile of Chümoukedima.

The MP said after deliberations with the DPO, it was established that there is a dire need to upgrade the health services for people living in the remote rural areas. Hence, it was deemed to provide separate ambulances to the apex tribal bodies. He claimed that the tribal hohos are the most authoritative bodies that could serve the community.

This was because of MPLADS, whereby the MPs are given an opportunity to propose development works in their constituencies.

The remaining districts, according to Jamir, will have ambulances through the second and third phases of the program. The tribal hohos should support this in the hopes of giving the best services to the people through these vehicles.

The MP emphasized that those to be assisted must be identified in a neutral manner without personal biases. He opined that much more would be achieved if the Nagas coalesced from tribalistic tendencies and addressed each problem one at a time, rather than focusing on myriad political objectives.

He said that other than the goals of politics, the nagas should now start solving the root problems one after another.

Beside health, Jamir referred to the much-talked-about issue of youth unemployment, which has to get a lot of attention, and it is going to be dealt with slowly over time.

The ambulances were provided to all the representatives from the several tribal organizations; these were Angami Public Organisation, Chakhesang People Organisation, Lotha Hoho, Sumi Hoho, Rengma, and Zeliangrong Baudi Nagaland.