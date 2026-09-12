Manipur musician Vikram Singh died after massive internal bleeding caused by blunt trauma: Autopsy report

NEW DELHI: The Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh died of massive internal bleeding, which was caused by blunt trauma to the chest and abdomen, with extensive rib fractures and abdominal injuries.

According to the Chief of Forensic Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the person died as a result of severe physical assault on the abdomen and chest, which resulted in massive bleeding and death.

The AIIMS Delhi post-mortem report found that the deceased sustained multiple blunt-force injuries involving the head, face, upper limbs, chest, abdomen, back and lower limbs.

According to the report, extensive rib fractures and abdominal injuries were found. There were multiple rib fractures-1st to 11th ribs on the left side and 6th to 9th ribs on the right side, with surrounding blood extravasation. Multiple abrasions, bruises and contusions were also present on the body.

The viscera have been preserved for chemical and toxicological analysis.

The 54-year-old musician died in New Delhi after an alleged brutal assault in the Sunlight Colony, Kilokari village area. His death has triggered grief across Manipur and among the Manipuri community in Delhi, with family members and fellow musicians also raising concerns about the safety, dignity and equality of people from the Northeast. (ANI)

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