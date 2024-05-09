Manipur: Myanmar Government Issues Guidelines for Nationals Seeking Shelter in India

IMPHAL: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the National Unity Government acted to address security concerns in Myanmar. A set of guidelines has been released. The purpose is to aid Myanmar nationals seeking safety in India. The guidelines issuance date was June 15, 2023. Their goal is twofold. The first is the assurance of Myanmar citizens' safety and well-being in India. The second is nurturing positive relations between both countries.

A crucial guideline pertains to respecting India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Myanmar nationals are urged strongly. The urging is to avoid actions that may harm this sovereignty. They're also recommended to adhere to local laws and regulations.

Moreover, the guidelines emphasize a few essential points. One is that Myanmar nationals should abstain from Indian politics and administration. Another is avoiding involvement in election campaigns. Discouragement even, is towards engagement in ethnic-based conflicts in their shelter regions.

One significant component of these guidelines entails a prohibition. It proscribes participation in illegal practices. Such practices encompass drug smuggling and wildlife-related offenses. Myanmar citizens find themselves pressured to uphold moral values. Concurrently they are strongly encouraged to respect their host country's laws.

Importantly, the guidelines also emphasize harmonious existence with the native Indian communities. Myanmar nationals are urged to respect religious customs and social norms in their locales.

Circumstances may arise including health-related crises or social difficulties. Myanmar nationals are consequently counseled to collaborate with relevant government authorities in India. They should also cooperate with NGOs. Their cooperation proves integral for maintaining border area safety and stability.

Furthermore, the guidelines highlight the need for assistance from societal entities. Assistance can be required from charitable organizations as well. Both types of organizations aid Myanmar refugees in India. Nationals from Myanmar are encouraged to reach out during times of need. They are reminded of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' readiness to help if necessary.

The government of Myanmar reaches out to civil society. They also appeal to philanthropic organizations. These organizations provide aid to Myanmar refugees. The government asks them to disseminate particular guidelines among related religious organizations. They also request these guidelines be promulgated to refugee camps communities and civil entities.