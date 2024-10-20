Manipur: Naga Council Denounces Plans Of Oil Exploration In Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary

IMPHAL: An influential Naga citizens’ group have voiced their objection against plans to carry out oil and gas exploration in the Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary located in Tamenglong district of Manipur, a region renowned for its diverse wildlife.
The Union Environment Ministry panel has given its initial nod for Stage-1 clearance of the project despite staunch opposition.
Notably, a variety of animals, including tigers, leopards, gibbons, hornbills, and pythons call this sanctuary their home and the Zeilad Lake, the largest in the area, is a habitat for these living beings.
The proposal to explore oil and gas in Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary and Zeilad Region has received strong criticism from the Rongmei Naga Council Manipur (RNCM).
The council has urged individuals or groups to refrain from supporting the project, warning that those found backing it would be considered acts of treason.
The RNCM highlights that the project violates the rights of tribal communities as enshrined in Article 371 (C) of the Indian Constitution, which ensures special protections for indigenous tribal hill dwellers of Manipur.
The council has appealed to the public and all concerned stakeholders to unitedly oppose this project, which they fear would jeopardize their rights and territorial integrity.
Moreover, the oil and gas exploration plan has also raised serious concerns among environmentalists and indigenous communities, who have shed light on the detrimental impact on the region’s biodiversity.