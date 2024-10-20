Manipur: Naga Council Denounces Plans Of Oil Exploration In Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary

IMPHAL: An influential Naga citizens’ group have voiced their objection against plans to carry out oil and gas exploration in the Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary located in Tamenglong district of Manipur, a region renowned for its diverse wildlife.

The Union Environment Ministry panel has given its initial nod for Stage-1 clearance of the project despite staunch opposition.

Notably, a variety of animals, including tigers, leopards, gibbons, hornbills, and pythons call this sanctuary their home and the Zeilad Lake, the largest in the area, is a habitat for these living beings.

The proposal to explore oil and gas in Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary and Zeilad Region has received strong criticism from the Rongmei Naga Council Manipur (RNCM).