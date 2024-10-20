Manipur police arrest two members of proscribed outfit KCP (PWG group)

Imphal: Manipur Police has arrested two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (People’s War Group).

In a post on X, Manipur police said, “On October 18, Manipur Police arrested two active members of proscribed outfit KCP (PWG group) namely, Mutum Inao Singh (31) and Khwairakpam Rajen Singh (25) from Pureiromba Khongnangmakhong, Imphal East District.”

It further said, “They were involved in extortion from the general public and other prejudicial activities.”

The police also mentioned that a two-wheeler, three mobile phones, a sling bag, a wallet, two ID cards, and Rs 7,600 were recovered from their possession.

In another post, the Manipur police said that they had conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

“Movement of 301 and 336 nos. of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,” the police said.

“A total of 111 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State,” it added.

Earlier on October 14, the Indian Army, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Manipur police and other security forces, recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from various areas in Manipur.

According to a Defence Ministry release, the operation was carried out based on specific information in hill and valley regions of Manipur and resulted in the recovery of 26 weapons, ammunition, and other war-like stores over the last week. (ANI)

