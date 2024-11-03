Manipur: National Integration Tour Flagged Off in Imphal East District

Kohima: A National Integration Tour (NIT), of 20 students including 14 girls and 6 boys accompanied with 2 teachers of Sacred Heart School, Yambem in Imphal East district of Manipur has been flagged off by Major General SS Kartikeya, SM, GOC, Red Shield Division, on Saturday from Koirengei, Manipur. The students represent the villages of Andro, Yaripok, Yambem, Changamdabi and Angtha. The GOC was accompanied with the chairperson, Family Welfare Organisation, Red Shield Division. During the ceremony the GOC interacted with the students and asked them to draw maximum learning from the experience.

Under Operation Sadbhavana, the tour is scheduled to visit Delhi, Agra, and Lucknow, to foster national unity and promote cultural understanding. During the ten day tour, the students are scheduled to interact with the President of India and senior military dignitaries while experiencing the nation’s rich cultural heritage and visiting significant historical and educational sites. The group is scheduled to return to Imphal on November 12.

The Indian Army continues to demonstrate its commitment to promoting national integration and empowering young minds through such multifaceted initiatives. This tour serves as a platform for students to engage with diverse cultures and strengthen their sense of belonging within the nation.

