Manipur: National Integration Tour Launched for School Students

IMPHAL: The National Integration Tour was inaugurated for 20 students of Sacred Heart School, Yambem, Imphal East district.

The selected students were 14 girls and 6 boys who were accompanied by two teachers. Major General SS Kartikeya, SM, GOC Red Shield Division, inaugurated the function at Koirengei.

Student participants from different villages like Andro, Yaripok, Yambem, Changamdabi, and Angtha participated in the celebration.

During the flag-off ceremony, General Kartikeya spoke to the students and urged them to make the most of this enriching experience. The tour is part of Operation Sadbhavana, an initiative towards national unity and cultural understanding among the youth.

The students will examine the principal cities of India, like Delhi, Agra, and Lucknow, within ten days. The list also contains conferences with the President of India and key military leaders where the government and defense sectors of the country can be understood. The students are going to be able to experience all the wealth in the culture of the nation by going to historical educational landmarks.

The group will return to Imphal on November 12, 2024, after bringing back valuable insights and experiences from the trip.

Earlier, the Manipur State Film Development Society proudly declared that it has selected four delegates who will be funded to attend the 55th International Film Festival of India scheduled to take place between November 20 and 28, 2024, in Goa.

It is a very significant festival annually held, as it displays eclectic mix-ups of films from all over the world, which creates a fair amount of scope for film industry personnel to communicate and mingle among themselves. With this lot of delegates, MSFDS can open an opportunity for every walk of activity within Manipur's film and media.

These include Shanti Raj, an experienced film technician and a well-known face behind the camera; Thotreisho Keishing, a successful film actor and music director and one of the biggest contributors to Manipuri cinema; Dr. A. Bishwajit Sharma-the lone journalist among the lot, who would cover the festival and the film bazaar that would throw light on global cinema trends and provide very interesting insights, and Ajit Yumnam, an established filmmaker looking forward to networking with other international filmmakers in terms of new marketing and financing options for his future films.