IMPHAL: The NCERT, which makes school textbooks, got in trouble because they mixed up two things. They called a game from Manipur by the wrong name and said it was from Mizoram instead.
The mistake was found in a textbook made by SCERT, which is part of NCERT, for the school year 2023-2024. People are asking for this mistake to be fixed quickly.
The Physical Education Teachers’ Association of the Education (S) Department spoke up about this mistake. They put out a statement asking the people in charge to fix it quickly.
They stressed how important it is to have correct information, especially about cultural things like indigenous games, in school books.
The textbook "Learning through Traditional Games" talks about traditional games from different states. On page 24, it wrongly says that Mukna Kangjei, a game from Manipur, is from Mizoram.
People in Manipur were very upset about this mistake because Mukna Kangjei is important to their culture. The association has acted quickly by writing to both the State Council of Educational Research and Training in New Delhi and NCERT New Delhi, asking them to admit the mistake and fix it right away.
Khong Kangjei, also known as foot hockey or Manipuri hockey, is a popular sport mainly played in Manipur, India. It's similar to field hockey and requires players to have stamina, speed, and agility. Together with sagol kanjei and Kang, it reflects Manipur's martial tradition, with mukna carrying important cultural values.
This sport dates back to the prehistoric Hayichak era, before the time of Christ.
Legend says that a young boy from a royal family, called 'Kangba,' played with a curved club and a round object, which helped make the game popular.
King Kangba supported the game, which led to it becoming well-known. He also started Kangjei games like Kangjei and Sagol Kangjei.
The name "Khong Kangjei" comes from Meitei words: "khong" means foot or wrestling, "kang" means ball or round object, and "jei" comes from "chei," which means to hit.
This game has a rich history and is culturally important, making Mukna Kangjei a treasured part of Manipuri heritage. It should be accurately represented and recognized in educational materials.
