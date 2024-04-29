Manipur: NCERT Mistakenly Attributes ‘Mukna Kangjei’ to Mizoram, Correction Demanded

IMPHAL: The NCERT, which makes school textbooks, got in trouble because they mixed up two things. They called a game from Manipur by the wrong name and said it was from Mizoram instead.

The mistake was found in a textbook made by SCERT, which is part of NCERT, for the school year 2023-2024. People are asking for this mistake to be fixed quickly.

The Physical Education Teachers’ Association of the Education (S) Department spoke up about this mistake. They put out a statement asking the people in charge to fix it quickly.

They stressed how important it is to have correct information, especially about cultural things like indigenous games, in school books.