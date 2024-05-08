Meghalaya: BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Illegal Smuggling Attempts Along India-Bangladesh Border, Seizes Contraband Worth Over Rs 15 Lakhs

SHILLONG: With commendable vigilance and proactive measures the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya intervened in several smuggling attempts. This occurred along India-Bangladesh border on May 7, 2024. Because of the BSF troops' swift decisive actions, they seized contraband valued at over Rs 15 lakhs. This thwarted the schemes of smugglers who wanted to take advantage of the porous border.

The BSF troops' actions relied on precise intelligence inputs. Troops from different battalions executed separate operations across various Meghalaya districts. In East Khasi Hills district 4th Battalion troops confiscated large quantities of cosmetic items.

Confiscated goods were promptly surrendered to appropriate customs authorities to begin legal proceedings. This ensured strict adherence to border security protocols. Simultaneously, a coordinated effort took place. The 193rd Battalion personnel rescued eight cattle from border area near BOP Dulainala.

The vigilant troops intercepted smuggling attempts. They were trying to transport animals across border. This thwarted the illegal trade and protected the seized cattle's welfare.

Meanwhile in partnership with Meghalaya Police, BSF personnel from the 200th Battalion found significant sugar cache. It was concealed in an abandoned house near the international border in South Garo Hills. This joint operation led to the seizure of smuggled sugar. Following this it was handed to the authorities at Police Station Rongra. The purpose was for further investigation and legal procedure.

BSF's successful operations signify unwavering commitment towards safeguarding India's borders. Illicit activities like smuggling, trafficking and other transnational crimes are prevented. The effectiveness of border security in Meghalaya is demonstrated yet again through timely intervention by BSF troops. The BSF's work underscores its commitment.

The BSF underscored continuous resolve in preserving the security of India-Bangladesh border. They stand committed to safeguarding national interests. Their duty also extends to ensuring the safety of communities residing along the border. The vigilance shown by BSF personnel is notable.