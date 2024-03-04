Manipur: North East Film Festival Kicks Off in Imphal, Spotlighting Cultural Enrichment Through Cinema

MANIPUR: The vibrant Northeast India comes alive as the curtain unveils at the North East India Film Festival (NEIFF 2024) inaugurated by Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) auditorium. This grand celebration of cinematic art and cultural diversity began on Saturday with Governor Uikey issued a strong call to the emerging filmmakers of the region to harness the power of cinema to promote harmony between religion, culture and social values ​​at among young people.

Highlighting the important role of film festivals as a platform for the development art and culture in the state, Governor Uikey highlighted the potential of influential films to transform lives and attract the youth away from violence and violence. She urged the emerging filmmakers to create a narrative that inspires and resonates the rich heritage and traditions of the region. She pointed thoroughly to the richness of folklore, especially the northeastern tribes, as a wellspring of inspiration for storytelling from ages.

about the growth of Manipuri cinema, from its humble beginnings in black-and-white 35mm films to the present modern era of digital contributions, Governor Uikey hailed the evolutionary process and also stressed the importance of sustainability. She said that there is an inclusive emphasis, especially when it comes to portrayal of female characters. It is therefore encouraged that the filmmakers to portray women with subtlety and depth and it presents to showcase their personalities in keeping with cultural norms.

Governor of Manipur Uikey lauded prominent personalities in cinema including Thauna and filmmaker Aribam Shyam Sharma for promoting arts and culture in the north east India to Manipuri cinema. Organized by THOUNA Manipur in association with DIPR, arts & culture, and Film Forum, Manipur and sponsored by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the festival promises to showcase the prowess of cinema till the 7th of this month, a there will be 8 incredible films. As the festival progresses, it serves as a torchbearer of cultural dynamics and cinematic exploration, matching the artistic expression and storytelling expertise of central northeastern India.