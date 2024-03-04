Meghalaya: Opposition Leader Alleges Targeting of Tribal Communities in Assam

SHILLONG: The leader of opposition in Meghalaya, Ronnie V Lyngdoh expressed his concerns about a deliberate attempt to divide the tribal population along religious lines in Assam.
Pointing out the recent activities in Assam, Lyngdoh in a statement criticized CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment accusing Christian missionaries of engaging in conversion activities.
The issue was raised during the recent Budget session of the Assembly after UDP MLA Mayralborn Syien pointed out the concerns among the border residents in the Marmain area of Ri-Bhoi district.
He also accused CM Sarma of spreading hatred and undermining the constitutional rights to religious freedom.
Referring to his time at St Anthony’s High School in Meghalaya, where students from different religions coexisted peacefully, the opposition leader said that the allegations of forced conversion are baseless.
Lyngdoh also criticized the targeting of specific religions for political gain, warning against damaging India’s social fabric.
Earlier on February 17, a nun, hailing from Meghalaya, who was traveling from Dudhnoi to Goalpara faced a disturbing incident during her bus journey as she was allegedly mocked by her co-passengers, most of whom were ‘Hindus’, for her religious attire and faith. She was later forcefully removed from the bus after traveling over 100 km from her convent.
Recently, the North East Catholic Research Forum (NECRF) has urged Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s intervention regarding the issues faced by the minority communities who are allegedly being targeted by certain groups in Assam.
The research forum, consisting 38 members, submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in which they emphasized several instances of discrimination and harassment faced by the Christians and tribal communities in the state.
They have also expressed their disappointment regarding CM Sarma being silent on the matter.
The NECRF has highlighted the possible consequences of these activities, warning that they could not only create discord among the communities but also disrupt the peace in the region.
