Meghalaya: Opposition Leader Alleges Targeting of Tribal Communities in Assam

SHILLONG: The leader of opposition in Meghalaya, Ronnie V Lyngdoh expressed his concerns about a deliberate attempt to divide the tribal population along religious lines in Assam.

Pointing out the recent activities in Assam, Lyngdoh in a statement criticized CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment accusing Christian missionaries of engaging in conversion activities.

The issue was raised during the recent Budget session of the Assembly after UDP MLA Mayralborn Syien pointed out the concerns among the border residents in the Marmain area of Ri-Bhoi district.

He also accused CM Sarma of spreading hatred and undermining the constitutional rights to religious freedom.