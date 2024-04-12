Manipur: NSCN (IM) Activists Allegedly Kill Suspected ZUF Cadre in Manipur

MANIPUR: In a disturbing development in Kangpokpi district in Manipur, a suspected Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) member, was allegedly killed in jail by an alleged National Socialist Council of Nagaland worker in Chuwangphu Nungmang village in Keithelmanbi police station.



Five to seven armed NSCN (IM) cadres reportedly rescued the victim Pungleinung alias Aloo, 45, an active cadre of ZUF, near Rongmei Naga Youth Organization Manipur (RNYOM) office. According to officials, Pungleinung was overpowered at gunpoint when he surrendered at the RNYOM office and was later shot multiple times.



Thus it is seen that tensions between ZUF and NSCN (IM) are aroused, as both the groups are

Pungleinung, a resident of Dolangchiru village in Manipur’s Noni district, died on the spot around 3.30 pm on Wednesday. The local authorities also have registered the incident as an accidental case.

holding peace talks with the central government. In the recent clashes center on alleged harassment of villagers in Tamenglang province by a separate under ground group that resulted to the ongoing conflict in the area.



This incident also thereby followed a series of violent incidents that include a heavy gunfight in Noni district in December 2023 that had left three militants from the same Naga rebel groups dead. Presently as the situation remains it is tense as authorities continues to investigate this matter as the latest tragedy crops up including dialogue and peacebuilding efforts in the troubled region.