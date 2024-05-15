Manipur Observes World Farmers Day, Calls for State Agricultural Policy to Boost Productivity

IMPHAL: Highlighting agriculture's crucial role and addressing the challenges hindering its growth Manipur marked World Farmers Day with fervor and resolve. Hosted by Loumee Yaipha Lup (LOYALUP) Kangleipak, voluntary organization the event convened in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakchingtabam Devadutta Sharma Director of Agriculture and Soil Conservation Department, Government of Manipur highlighted the pressing need for a comprehensive state agricultural policy. Sharma stressed the importance of setting time-bound targets. He also emphasized formulating a master plan. This would amplify crop productivity across the state by drawing inspiration from Assam's agricultural policy,

"We have to discuss in detail why Manipur with fertile soils and flow of natural water unable to make good products of agricultural and horticultural items whereas Israel and Dubai with less fertile and lack of natural irrigational resources produced more agricultural products and sell them in different parts of the world," Sharma remarked.

He pointed to international examples such as Israel and Dubai. Despite less fertile land and limited irrigation, their agricultural output surpasses expectations. He emphasized the need for introspection and strategic planning.

Sharma lamented the setbacks inflicted by ethnic violence which claimed over 230 lives in May 2023. This disruption affected ongoing horticultural projects. It thwarted progress. He urged farmers to rally for governmental support and work collaboratively to overcome obstacles impeding agricultural prosperity.

Presiding over the function T Birjit, president of LOYALUP Kangleipak shed light on the significance of World Farmers Day. Established by the International Federation of Agricultural Producers (IFAP) on May 14 1984, this day serves as global reminder of the vital contributions of farmers and the challenges they face worldwide. Birjit underscored the importance of revitalizing farming profession and advocating for solutions to alleviate farmers' hardships.

The event concluded with a call to action. Stakeholders were urged to prioritize the formulation and implementation of robust agricultural policy tailored to Manipur's unique needs. As the state looks towards a future of agricultural prosperity the collective efforts of government, farmers and civil society remain pivotal in driving sustainable growth. These efforts aim to ensure the well-being of farming communities.