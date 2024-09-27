Manipur on Edge: Government's Sudden U-Turn on Militant Infiltration Fuels Tension

IMPHAL: Following the shift by the state government on recent intelligence reports about militant infiltration, mixed reactions have been pouring in from various communities in Manipur.

The state government's security advisor said 900 militants from Myanmar had entered Manipur with plans to carry out attacks on September 28.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity condemned Security Advisor and Unified Command Chairman Kuldiep Singh for allegedly downplaying the seriousness of the intelligence reports.

Coordination committee coordinator Somorendro Thokchom termed the conflicting statement by the authorities on the ethnic crisis going on as unacceptable and disturbing.

To avoid the violence, security personnel have been asked to be alert and take all precautions necessary, ULFA said Security Adviser Kuldiep Singh after announcing infiltration report.

Ng Lun Kipgen is the spokesperson of the Committee on Tribal Unity or CoTU and a representative of the Kuki-Zo community. According to him, false claims of 900 militants coming to Manipur form part of government's propaganda which is ongoing.

He urged the central government not to give credence to such a claim.

He also accused the state government of spreading false information through the local media, labeling the Kuki-Zo community as "narco-terrorists," "poppy planters," and "illegal immigrants" to foster hatred and drive them out of the Imphal valley.