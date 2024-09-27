Meghalaya Governor Warns of Rising Drug Abuse as a Silent Epidemic

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's Governor, Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar, said he sees a "silent epidemic" of drug abuse-the greatest threat to the state's future generations.

He expressed his views at a workshop on drug abuse at Raj Bhavan. Among the many impacts attributed to substance abuse were its cultural impact, the impact on the law, the impact on the economy, and its impact on society.

He reminded that a fight against drug abuse is collective. He appealed to all the governmental agencies, law enforcement units, health care systems, schools, and nongovernmental organisations to join hands together. At the same time, he invited the youth to come forward and spread the message for a drug-free life.

The NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla tried to make them aware of the serious impacts of drug abuse on the young Meghalayans.

Meanwhile, Michael Syngkon of Manbha Foundation tackled the ideas of what can be done to help better those who struggle with addiction. It will be noticed that the Meghalaya government has already started the Drug Reduction, Elimination, and Action Mission or DREAM in the elimination of substance usage and developing a drug-free community.

