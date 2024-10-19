Manipur on the Brink: MLAs Demand Urgent Leadership Change and Peace Talks to Avert Crisis

IMPHAL: There is a letter circulating, or supposedly so, demanding a change in Manipur leadership and has reached the Prime Minister's office (PMO). However, on the other hand, there are claims that this letter had been submitted two months ago, so it isn't as recent as others put it to be.

Leaked parts of the letter contained the first signatures-from Speaker Th Satyabrata and Ministers Th Bishwajit and Y Khemchand. While Bishwajit and Khemchand are opposites of the present leadership, it is understood that Speaker Satyabrata was considered Biren Singh's man.

The letter, allegedly signed by 19 ruling party MLAs, was led by Speaker Satyabrata, Bishwajit, and Khemchand, and it is said to have been submitted to Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday requesting him to replace Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

A trusted source stated that the letter was after a Delhi meeting between Meitei, Kuki and Naga MLAs on Tuesday, and five MLAs were handed over.

The letter showed concern. It stated, "At this point in time, the people of Manipur are questioning us, especially the BJP-led government, as to why peace and normalcy have not been restored and why the suffering of the people has not been addressed yet."

It spoke of how the public was asking for solutions, even going to the extent that MLAs should resign if they cannot bring about a resolution soon.

"As committed workers for the BJP, having secured the people's mandate, we feel obliged to redeem Manipur and prevent the defeat of the BJP in Manipur," it said.

It added that as the conflict continues and injustice is perpetrated among communities, they believe that "the only solutions are the removal of the present Chief Minister.".

The letter also reminded that it will not put the crisis to rest by deploying only the security forces. It warned that the longer the conflict lasts, the greater the damage done to India's reputation, and hence insisted that only through dialogue and meaningful engagement on multiple fronts can pave the way for reconciliation and peace.

It is an urgent need to identify the key issues preventing dialogue and take immediate steps to create an environment supporting peace talks," reads their letter, urging that peace talks be immediately initiated with all parties involved, cautioning that it needs to happen soon to save Manipur.

The letter explained that the commercial businesses had been shut down or moved out of the state on account of the activities of troublemakers and anti-national forces. It was signed by 19 MLAs.

It has also driven home the point that although there is a shortage of commodities, prices have inched up, hence making inflation reach its peak levels. In other quarters, the lockdown restrictions have meant people lose their jobs, and revenues of the state coupled with its taxes have dramatically gone low, hence striking a heavy blow to the economy.