Manipur: Operation Sindoor reflects India's defence modernization, says Governor Bhalla

IMPHAL: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Tuesday, highlighting the recent success of 'Operation Sindoor', said that India's advances in modernization and indigenous defence capabilities have significantly strengthened national security.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, highlighting the recent success of Operation Sindoor, said that India's strides in modernization and indigenous defence have fortified national security.

The Governor affirmed that these achievements reflect the nation's unwavering resolve and zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Addressing the observance of Vijay Diwas held at the auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Imphal, the Governor noted that Vijay Diwas is a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice that secured India's historic victory in the 1971 war.

He paid tribute to the Armed Forces and honoured the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation's unity and integrity. Highlighting the recent success of 'Operation Sindoor', Bhalla noted that India's strides in modernization and indigenous defence have fortified national security.

He affirmed that these achievements reflect the nation's unwavering resolve and zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

The Governor also highlighted the gallantry of Manipur's brave sons, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of the Indian Air Force, Vir Chakra awardee during Operation Sindoor; Constable Deepak Chingakham of the Border Security Force (BSF), posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra; and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo Hmar of the CRPF, Shaurya Chakra awardee, whose courage and sacrifice bring honour to the state and the nation.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor is not over yet: Navy Chief