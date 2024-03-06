Manipur: Opposition Leader Urges Central Government Intervention to Halt Violence in Manipur

IMPHAL: To curb the extended clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, O Ibobi, the opposition leader, asked the state government to call on the Central government for help. On the final day of the 12th Manipur Assembly's fifth session, he suggested immediate steps to end the conflict. He highlighted the need for a quick yet firm statement warning harsh consequences for those not willing to comply and pave the way for peace talks.
Sharing his worry about the growing violence starting from May 3, 2023, Ibobi pointed out the human and property losses. He called for quick action to stop the worsening situation. The seasoned Congress leader questioned if the Central government has been merely watching the violence unfold. He showed disappointment that a country with the fourth most potent military was struggling to calm domestic problems.
Ibobi expressed belief that if the Central government sincerely wanted to stop the violence, it could accomplish this in about three days. He encouraged the House's leader, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, to foster a suitable environment for political discussions between the rival groups. He underscored the necessity of boosting confidence among those involved.
While confirming his party's support for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Ibobi urged the Chief Minister to involve more agencies, not just the Border Roads Organization (BRO), to speed up the border fencing. He confirmed his party's willingness to back any government efforts aimed at bringing peace to the ongoing conflict.
Responding, Chief Minister Biren Singh said there's already ongoing discussions. Two have happened with MLAs, and another one's scheduled with hill area committee chairmen. Singh brought up the complexities of disarming, like one group's complaints leading to weapon collection. Also, there's the issue of SoO (Suspension of Operations) fighters.
Biren Singh informed that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Backed by the Prime Minister, all efforts to bring normal life back to Manipur are in full swing Singh noted. As Manipur's long-running conflict continues with its complicated aspects, efforts for dialogue and intervention aren't taking a break.
