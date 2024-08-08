Manipur Peace Progress: 133 Relief Camp Inmates Make Their Way Back to Jiribam

IMPHAL: Following recent peace talks, 133 Meitei individuals who had been staying in a relief camp in Jiribam, Manipur since June were safely returned to their homes on August 6. This return was under tight security.
The decision followed a meeting between Hmar and Meitei groups in Assam’s Cachar district last week, where they agreed to work together to restore normalcy and ensure safe movement for both communities in the area.
As of early August, 768 Meitei people were still in relief camps in Jiribam, and over 1,000 Hmar and Kuki individuals from the same area were in Assam’s Cachar district. The recent return operation is an important step in addressing the displacement crisis.
The effort was led by the Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Assam Rifles (AR).
Taking to Twitter, Manipur Police announced, “In a coordinated effort by Jiribam District Administration, Jiribam District Police, CRPF, and AR, Internally Displaced People who were staying at Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to their homes at Mongbung Meitei Village, Jiribam District. A total of 133 (one hundred and thirty-three) people comprising of 26 (twenty-six) men, 45 (forty-five) women, and 62 (sixty-two) children returned safely to their homes.”
On Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed that 133 people, including 62 children and 46 women, were moved from the Chingdong Leikai Primary School relief camp to their homes in Mongbung village, about six kilometers from the town center. The younger men had stayed behind during the unrest to remain in their community.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has declared illegal immigration poses severe threat to state’s indigenous population. Speaking in state assembly on Tuesday, Singh called for deportation of immigrants who entered state after 1961 with support from central government.
ALSO WATCH: