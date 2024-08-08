Manipur Peace Progress: 133 Relief Camp Inmates Make Their Way Back to Jiribam

IMPHAL: Following recent peace talks, 133 Meitei individuals who had been staying in a relief camp in Jiribam, Manipur since June were safely returned to their homes on August 6. This return was under tight security.

The decision followed a meeting between Hmar and Meitei groups in Assam’s Cachar district last week, where they agreed to work together to restore normalcy and ensure safe movement for both communities in the area.

As of early August, 768 Meitei people were still in relief camps in Jiribam, and over 1,000 Hmar and Kuki individuals from the same area were in Assam’s Cachar district. The recent return operation is an important step in addressing the displacement crisis.