Manipur: PM Narendra Modi Interacts with Locals in Imphal

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with locals in Imphal during his visit to Manipur on Saturday.

PM Modi arrived in Imphal after visiting Churachandpur, where he spoke to various ethnic groups, urging them to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the State. He stated that a new dawn of “hope and confidence” is emerging in the northeastern State.

This is PM Modi’s first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachanpur, he assured the public that the Centre stands with them.

“I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children’s future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say “ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai” (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur).”

PM Modi has expressed satisfaction with the recent peace agreements reached with several ethnic groups in the state. (ANI)

