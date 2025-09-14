Centre Stands with People of Manipur: PM Narendra Modi

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, during his first visit to Manipur post the violence in 2023, appealed to various ethnic groups in Manipur to shun violence and work towards restoring peace in the state. He stated that a new dawn of 'hope and confidence' is emerging in the northeastern state.

Addressing a public meeting in Churachanpur, he assured the public of support from the Centre.

"I appeal to all the groups to move on the path of peace to fulfil their dreams and secure their children's future. Today, I promise that I stand by your side. The Indian government stands with the people of Manipur," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Union government is constantly making efforts for Manipur's development as 'Viksit Bharat' will be further reinforced with 'Viksit Manipur'.

Inaugurating 17 infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rs 1,200 crore from the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal, the Prime Minister said that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate as it has rich and historic traditions for fighting against injustice.

"To overcome the situation, united efforts are very important to take forward Manipur's development and prosperity," PM Modi said, adding that a new era of development already started in the state during the past 11 years as the state witnessed less development before 2014.

The Prime Minister, without mentioning the hostilities between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, stressed the need to make a bridge between Imphal's valley region and hilly areas.

Referring to the inauguration of a new Civil Secretariat, at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, he said that from the new Civil Secretariat better services would be provided to the people.

For the convenience of the Manipur people going to Delhi and Kolkata for various purposes state Bhavans were constructed in New Delhi and Kolkata, PM Modi said after virtually inaugurating the two Bhavans, constructed at a total cost of Rs 206 crore.

Earlier, arriving at Imphal airport earlier today, PM Modi decided to travel by road to Churachandpur, about 60 kilometres away, as it was not conducive to reaching the venue in a helicopter.

In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister met and interacted with people displaced in the ethnic violence.

The weather was not conducive for him to head to Churachandpur in a helicopter. Despite the heavy rain, the PM decided to reach the venue by road so that he could interact with the people, even though it was 1.5 hours away by road.

The Prime Minister said, "Manipur has always been a land of hope, but unfortunately, it went through a difficult phase of violence. I met with the affected people who are living in camps. After an interaction with them, I can say, 'Ummeed aur vishwas ki nayi subah Manipur mein dastak de rahi hai' (A new dawn of hope and confidence is knocking on the doors of Manipur)."

PM Modi has expressed satisfaction over recent peace agreements with several ethnic groups in the state.

"Peace is important for development in any region. In the last 11 years, several conflicts in the Northeast have ended. People have chosen the path of peace, giving priority to development. I am satisfied, as agreement talks have begun with several groups in the hills and valleys. This is a part of the government's initiative to establish peace with communication, respect and mutual understanding," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "For those rendered homeless, we are giving aid to build 7,000 homes. A special package of Rs 3,000 crore has also been announced."

This is PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the state in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities persisted for a couple of years. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

Taking note of cultural diversity and development projects in Manipur, PM Modi said, "The cultural diversity and vibrancy of the region is a big strength for India. There is 'Mani' (pearl) in the name of Manipur itself. This is the 'Mani' which will make India shine. The Indian government has always tried to take Manipur forward on the path of development. A little while ago, foundations were laid for projects worth about Rs 7000. These projects will improve the lives of the public and the tribal communities living in the hills. These projects will create new health and education facilities. I congratulate the public on the projects."

"Manipur is adjacent to the borders, and connectivity has been a challenge here. I understand the problems you faced due to bad roads, which is why, after 2014, I stressed the importance of connectivity in Manipur. The Government has worked for this at two levels. Firstly, for Manipur, we raised the rail and road budgets exponentially and, secondly, stressed roads in villages along with the cities. In the past few years, Rs 3,700 crore has been spent on National Highways in Manipur, while work for highways worth Rs 8,700 is underway," he added.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur in Manipur.

In line with his commitment to inclusive, sustainable and holistic development of Manipur, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project worth over Rs 3,600 crore.

He also laid the foundations for the five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations. (Agencies)

