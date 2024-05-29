Manipur Police Arrest Key Member of Banned KCP-MC Militant Group

IMPHAL: Based on credible intelligence indicating that armed miscreants were extorting money from the general public local businessmen and government officials in Ngangkhalawai area of Bishnupur district, Manipur police commandos launched a strategic operation to address the situation.

Acting on the tip-off. The commandos set up a tactical trap around 5 pm. This occurred near a pond at Ngangkhalawai Mamang Leikai. This area is under the jurisdiction of Moirang police station. During the operation the commandos successfully arrested Chingsubam Johnny Singh, also known as Chingkhei. A 38-year-old resident of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai in Imphal West district. Officials reported that the operation led to the recovery of pistol and mobile handset from Singh. These items were seized as evidence.

The arrest of Singh is significant achievement for the Manipur police. This is in their ongoing efforts to combat the activities of proscribed groups. And to ensure public safety in the region. The Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council (KCP-MC) is known for its involvement in extortion and other criminal activities posing threat to the peace and stability of the area.

Following the arrest Singh and the seized items were handed over to Moirang police station for further legal proceedings. The police are continuing their investigation. They aim to uncover more details about KCP-MC’s operations and network within the region.

This operation highlights the effectiveness of Manipur police's intelligence. It also showcases their response strategies. These tactics are crucial in tackling the challenges posed by banned militant groups. It underscores the importance of community cooperation and timely information. These elements ensure successful law enforcement actions.

Manipur police have reiterated their commitment. They aim to maintain law and order. They protect the citizens from the threats posed by such insurgent groups. The arrest of Chingsubam Johnny Singh serves as reminder and underscores the ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the state.