Manipur: Police Arrest PLA and PREPAK cadres; Recover Weapons and Cash

IMPHAL: In a significant crackdown on insurgency Manipur police have arrested two militants from different outlawed groups. These were in separate operations. They were carried out in Imphal East and Imphal West districts within last 24 hours. Police seized hand grenade. They also seized cash and mobile phones from suspects' possession.
First arrest occurred in bustling area of Thangal Bazaar in Imphal West district. Police apprehended Laishram Milan Singh. An active member of banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) Singh was found with mobile phone. Also a wallet containing Aadhaar card and Rs 310 were seized Two-wheeler vehicle was also confiscated. This arrest is seen as significant. It disrupts activities of the RPF known for its militant activities in region.
In separate operation police arrested Nongmeikapam Romi Singh, 49 in Imphal West district. Romi Singh is member of proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak. Upon his arrest authorities recovered hand grenade two detonators. And a mobile phone. With two SIM cards. The possession of such explosives indicates high level of threat posed by these insurgents. It underscores importance of these arrests in maintaining regional security.
Both individuals have been taken into custody for further investigation. The arrests mark significant achievement for the Manipur police who have been intensifying their efforts to curb militant activities in the region. The recovered items including the grenade and detonators are being examined to determine their intended use and uncover any potential plots that may have been in the works.
Manipur has history of insurgency with various groups operating in state seeking different political goals. The police along with other security agencies, have been on high alert. Especially given recent surge in militant activities. The arrest of these insurgents is expected to provide crucial information about operational strategies of these groups.
The proactive efforts by Manipur police reflect commitment to ensuring safety and security of citizens. The community expressed relief over these arrests.
ALSO WATCH: