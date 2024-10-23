Manipur Police Arrest Six KCP-PWG Cadres for Extortion in Imphal East

IMPHAL: A joint operation by the Manipur Police Anti-Extortion Squad and the Imphal East District police has arrested six suspected activists of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party, People's War Group (KCP-PWG).

The arrested persons were nabbed on Tuesday from around the JNIMS Hospital and Porompat areas of Imphal East district. During the drive, three vehicles and ₹3.88 lakh in cash were recovered from the arrested.

According to the police, the surprise raid and operation followed intelligence gathered that revealed a big group of people were into illegal arms transactions and extortion .

The suspects are said to have been involved in extorting money from the public, hospitals, private companies, and government offices.

The operation that lasted for nearly two hours ended with the arrest of six persons engaged in aggressive extortion by the group on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals include Oinam Abung Meitei (31), Leimapokpam Hari Meitei (53), Yaikhom Lukhoi Singh, alternatively known as Inao (32), Oinam Bijen Meitei (25), Athokpham Irengbam, also known as Inaobi Devi or Nanao (38), and Moirangthem Ichan Devi (20).

The recoveries from the suspects were one four-wheeler, two-wheelers, six mobiles, a sling bag, two wallets, two ID cards, and ₹3,88,950 in cash.

It is also reported that the arrested people with the recovered items are kept behind the police for further legal procedures.