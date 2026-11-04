Manipur Police Arrest Ten People During Raids on Illegal Gambling and Unlicensed Weapons

Imphal: In a major law enforcement sweep aimed at curbing illicit activities and sustaining public order, the Imphal East District Police, in coordination with security forces, apprehended ten individuals in separate operations conducted on Tuesday.

The successful crackdowns targeting illegal gambling rings and armed intimidation led to the seizure of multiple gambling paraphernalia and an unlicensed firearm.

Acting on specific intelligence, teams led by the Porompat Police Station launched synchronized raids across several high-risk pockets in the district, including the Koirengei–Heingang and Kongba Ucheckon areas. The operations focused heavily on uprooting local underground dens operating the illegal dice game known as lagao.

During the joint anti-gambling drives, law enforcement personnel detained eight individuals caught directly participating in the unlawful activities. A significant cache of gambling materials was confiscated at the scenes, including seven dice, six platforms, eight betting charts, and a wicket basket.

Confirming the operation, an official statement from the Manipur Police on X noted, "Imphal East District Police conducted special drives against illegal gambling activities (lagao) at various locations across the district to maintain peace and public order."

Simultaneously, a high-stakes security intervention was executed in the Arapti Mayai Leikai area under the jurisdiction of the Irilbung Police Station. A joint commando unit consisting of the Imphal East Police Commando and personnel from the 31 Assam Rifles swarmed the location following reports of active public harassment.

Two men—identified as 47-year-old Pukhrihongbam Shanta Singh (alias Natum) of Arapti Mayai Leikai, and 56-year-old Sapam Premjit Singh (alias Abi) from Imphal West—were arrested at the spot. Officials reported that the duo had allegedly been threatening and intimidating local residents at gunpoint.

A subsequent search of the suspects yielded a lethal cache, including an unlicensed .32-calibre pistol, a matching magazine, 16 live rounds of ammunition, and a Honda Activa scooter used during the crimes.

District officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against all ten suspects at their respective police stations, with search operations intensified across Imphal East to guarantee community safety.