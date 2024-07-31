Manipur Police Arrest Three PREPAK-PRO Cadres in Extortion Operation

IMPHAL: In significant crackdown Manipur police arrested three active cadres of proscribed underground group, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak — Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) who were involved in extortion activities. Arrests were made during operation launched on Tuesday afternoon at Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Nepali Basti near Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal West district. Police action stemmed from intelligence inputs indicating that group of armed men attempted to collect money from general public.

Operation led to apprehension of three individuals. They are identified as Wangkhem Rohit Singh (25), Yensembam Nepolian Singh (27) and Suraj Ayam (20). During operation police recovered three mobile phones, two-wheeler vehicle and other incriminating articles from their possession. Arrested cadres along with seized items, have been handed over to concerned police station for further legal actions, the police report stated.

This arrest follows series of actions by Manipur police aimed at curbing activities of banned militant group. Earlier on July 4, joint team of security forces and Manipur police arrested Khundrakpam Kiran Singh. He is 31 years old and believed to be active member of PREPAK-PRO. The arrest was made based on intelligence reports suggesting valley-based insurgents were attempting to establish presence along Manipur’s western border.

Khundrakpam Kiran Singh was apprehended at hideout in Uchathol Jiribam District. This district shares a border with Cachar district in Assam. His capture resulted from months of intelligence gathering. Strategic planning by security forces was also critical. This operation highlights ongoing efforts by Manipur police and security forces to dismantle operational capabilities of insurgent groups in region.

The series of arrests signifies major blow to extortion activities of PREPAK-PRO. It showcases effectiveness of intelligence network and operational readiness of security forces in Manipur. Police continue to be vigilant. They are committed to maintaining peace and security in region. This commitment involves curbing activities of insurgent groups