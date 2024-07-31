Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 5

PARIS: After the shooters made India proud by securing the country's second medal on day 4 of the Paris Olympics, the focus will now shift towards Badminton on Day 5 of the quadrennial event.

Following Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa's early exit from the women's doubles event, the onus will now rest on the shoulders of the Indian shuttlers who are still in the fray for a podium finish.

India's badminton ace Lakshya Sen will lock horns against Jonatan Christie in the men's singles group stage clash in a do-or-die encounter.

If Lakshya overcomes this challenge, then he might set up a clash with fellow country-mate HS Pranoy in the second round.