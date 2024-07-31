Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian Athletes To Watch Out For On Day 5

PARIS: After the shooters made India proud by securing the country's second medal on day 4 of the Paris Olympics, the focus will now shift towards Badminton on Day 5 of the quadrennial event.
Following Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa's early exit from the women's doubles event, the onus will now rest on the shoulders of the Indian shuttlers who are still in the fray for a podium finish.
India's badminton ace Lakshya Sen will lock horns against Jonatan Christie in the men's singles group stage clash in a do-or-die encounter.
If Lakshya overcomes this challenge, then he might set up a clash with fellow country-mate HS Pranoy in the second round.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will also be in action today and there will be high hopes on her for her third badminton medal.
On the other hand, the stage is set for Women's trap shooters to make their mark in the Paris Olympics and the athletes will get a chance to claim glory at the medal event at 7 PM IST - the only finals on Wednesday - if they qualify for it.
As far as boxing is concerned, star boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched bronze in Tokyo 2020, will start-off her campaign by competing in the R16 bout in the evening.
The hopes for the men's boxing contingent now lie on Nishant Dev after Amit Pangal was knocked out of the competition. Nishant will be in action late in the night in his men's 71kg event.
Meanwhile, table tennis sensation Manika Batra will also play her Round of 16 match in the women's singles event later in the day.
Moreover, Indian archers will also take to the field. Deepika Kumari will battle it out in the R64 stage of the women's Recurve individual event while Tarundeep Rai will represent India in the R64 stage of the men's Recurve individual event.
