Manipur Police Arrest Three, Seize 745 Bottles of Codeine Syrup in Three Operations

Imphal: Manipur Police and Assam Rifles arrested three individuals and seized 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup during three coordinated operations on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The operations targeted suspected members of proscribed insurgent outfits and an alleged drug smuggling network across Imphal West and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

According to the information provided by Manipur Police, the joint security operations were conducted at three locations across Manipur on November 12.

The locations included Lilong Chajing Mairenkhong Leikai and Haoreibi Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district, along with Ithai Khunou Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

Teams from Manipur Police's Imphal West and Bishnupur Commando units worked alongside personnel from 31 Assam Rifles and 33 Assam Rifles. The coordinated operations focused on suspected insurgent activities and the movement of illegal drugs.

The two suspected insurgent cadres were identified as Hawaibam Lakhamon, alias Tamocha, allegedly associated with the United National Liberation Front–Progressive (UNLF-P), and Sandham Gandhi Meitei, alias Ningjaba, allegedly linked to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak–Progressive (PREPAK-Pro).

The third individual, identified as Md Waris, was suspected of involvement in drug smuggling. The three individuals, aged 58, 46 and 29, were taken into custody during the operations.

One of the major recoveries took place at Ithai Khunou Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district during routine vehicle checking.

According to Manipur Police, a team from the Bishnupur Commando unit intercepted a suspicious red Maruti Swift car during the checking exercise.

The police statement said, "On 12th November, 2026, during routine vehicle checking at Ithai Khunou Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District, a team of CDO/Bishnupur intercepted a suspicious red Maruti Swift car and recovered 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup..."

The recovery accounted for 745 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, making it a major component of the coordinated enforcement operations.

Apart from the cough syrup seizure, security personnel also recovered a .45-calibre pistol along with four live rounds. The firearm and ammunition were among the items seized during the operations, according to the supplied police operation details. The recoveries involved suspected insurgent cadres as well as an individual suspected of drug smuggling.

The three individuals were taken into custody, with the suspects handed over to the local authorities for legal action.

The operations form part of targeted anti-insurgency and anti-narcotics enforcement efforts in Manipur, aimed at addressing suspected militant activities, extortion networks and drug smuggling.

The coordinated involvement of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles reflects the security forces' continued focus on operations against suspected insurgent and narcotics-related activities.