Manipur Police set up anti-extortion unit, seeks public support

Imphal: Manipur Police on Saturday called for pro-active public involvement and support to curb widespread extortion of money and varied illegal activities in the violence-ravaged state causing severe economic hardships and mental distress.

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Intelligence) K. Kabib urged people’s support to the law enforcement agencies and explained the ongoing preventive measures. However, he admitted that organized extortion networks remain active despite the security forces’ all-out efforts.

Highlighting the critical role of public cooperation in timely reporting various crimes and extortion of money to help curb the menaces effectively, the senior police official said that to intensify their fight against extortion and other crimes, Manipur Police have set up an anti-extortion unit headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), with all Zonal IGPs as members. Since the establishment of the anti-extortion unit, the cell has arrested 121 extortionists including some cadres of underground outfits and over 250 others indirectly involved in extortion and various offences.

Kabib said that this newly set up unit has been overseeing operations against extortion of money and varied other illegal activities across the state.

He said that 15 specialised crack teams have been deployed in districts to curb extortion activities and these teams are working in coordination with other security agencies.

Besides, to counter such organized crimes, the police authority has deployed 16 companies of the CRPF to ensure the safe passage of essential goods along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and Imphal-Dimapur National High (NH-2).

The security forces provide escort services for goods-laden trucks and other vehicles.

Police have identified key extortion hotspots and stepped up patrols, frisking, and surveillance operations in these areas.

The senior officer urged all sections of people to inform police of any incident of illegal demands of money and confirmed that informants’ names and identities would be kept secret.

Alerting people against moral policing, the police officer said that intelligence reports suggest such activities are often doing covert extortion.

“Citizens should report suspicious behaviour or extortion suspects to law enforcement agencies without delay for effective handling of such cases,” Kabib said.

The IG (Intelligence) said that since the ethnic violence broke out in May last year, various underground outfits and criminal gangs have persistently demanded money under the pretext of donations.

Extortion activities have been taking place in the National Highways, crowded places, markets, educational institutions and various organisations, where unlawful taxes are imposed. “Such groups are also involved in abductions, grenade attacks, threats and intimidations over the phone causing people economic hardship, mental distress and rising fear,” he said. (IANS)

