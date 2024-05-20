Manipur: Police Arrest UNLF-P Cadre with Firearm and Ammunition

IMPHAL: Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of the United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) on Sunday. The individual, identified as Asem Nabachandra Meitei 41, was apprehended along with firearm and ammunition. The arrest was carried out by the Imphal West district police and commandos of the Manipur police commando unit. It occurred at approximately 4 PM on Mayang Imphal Road in the Imphal West district.

The operation was based on intelligence inputs. Various sources contributed to these inputs leading to a targeted raid at the suspected location. During the raid, authorities recovered a .32 pistol a magazine and nine live rounds of ammunition from Meitei’s possession. The suspect and the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police station for further action, according to a police report released on Monday.

Asem Nabachandra Meitei is allegedly involved in multiple extortion cases. This adds to the significance of his arrest. This arrest comes in the context of the United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) currently being engaged in peace talks with both central and state governments. The timing is notable. It follows closely on the heels of group’s observance of ‘Kathokhrabasingee Ningsing Numit’ (Martyrs Day) at Nongpok Sanjenbam village.

The UNLF-P has a history of militancy in the region and the police's success in apprehending an active cadre sends a strong message about the government's commitment to tackling insurgency and related criminal activities. The seized firearm and ammunition indicate the potential for violence that such groups possess. This further justifies the importance of rigorous intelligence and swift police action.

Peace talks with UNLF-P represent a crucial step towards long-term stability in Manipur. Actions such as these arrests are essential in maintaining the integrity of these negotiations. The police report concludes that further investigations are underway to explore the extent of Meitei's involvement in extortion and other illegal activities. The aim is to dismantle any remaining operational capacities of the militant group.