Guwahati Police arrest drug peddler in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, the Noonmati police raided the Narengi locality and apprehended a drug peddler, Abhijit Mitra. The operation led to the seizure of approximately 16 grams of drugs, which were found in four separate containers.

Alongside the drugs, authorities confiscated a NITORQ scooty with the registration number AS 01 FX 3954, roughly Rs 10,000 in cash, and four mobile phones from Mitra's possession. These items are believed to be instrumental in his drug distribution activities.

Mitra's arrest follows a series of complaints alleging that he had been supplying drugs to various areas, including Narengi and Noonmati, for a long period of time. The police had been monitoring his activities and gathering evidence to build a case against him.

Earlier, the Assam Police have busted a cybercrime network in the state with the arrest of 14 individuals for duping people of their hard-earned money, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Samiran Baishya said, “In an overnight operation that began late on Tuesday night, we arrested 14 persons involved in cybercrime activities. Two of them were taken into custody from the Hengrabari area in Guwahati, while the others were arrested from different places in Morigaon district.”

The police have seized 362 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, 50 bank passbooks, and 25 ATM cards along with three laptops and 34 mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.

“In the last one-and-a-half years, we have nabbed more than 200 cybercriminals and seized over 8,000 SIM cards from their possession,” Baishya added. The 14 accused persons will be produced before the court on Thursday.

