Manipur Police, Assam Rifles Seize Arms, Grenades in Imphal East Operation

IMPHAL: Manipur Police and Assam Rifles on Monday recovered several firearms, hand grenades, ammunition and protective gear during a joint search operation at the foothills of Sinam Kom village under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East, police said.

Based on reliable intelligence corroborated by 4 Mahar (Borders), a joint team of the Chief of Defence (CDO), Imphal East, and 28 Assam Rifles conducted the search operation, Manipur Police said in a post on X. The recovered items included one 7.62 SLR (Self-Loading Rifle) with a magazine, one 5.56 INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle with two magazines and one 9 mm pistol with a magazine.

The security forces also recovered one Pompi gun, one country-made lethal gun and two single-barrel guns, along with three No. 36 hand grenades and one MG2 mortar shell.

The operation also led to the recovery of 45 rounds of assorted live ammunition, four BP (Bulletproof) plates, eight BP jackets and two helmets, police said. (ANI)

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