NFR Construction GM reviews progress of challenging Jiribam-Imphal rail project in Manipur hills

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) General Manager Ashish Bansal inspected the Jiribam-Khongsang, Khongsang-Awangkhul and Awangkhul-Imphal sections of the Jiribam-Imphal New Line Railway Project.

Bansal reviewed ongoing construction activities and infrastructure works, including the Khongsang-Awangkhul section and yards, with particular focus on preparations for the Commissioner of Railway Safety inspection scheduled for October 2026. He also inspected Tunnel Nos. 28 and 12 and reviewed tunnelling progress. The 110.625-km project involves difficult and hilly terrain, 54 tunnels covering around 66.47 km, 15 major bridges and 116 minor bridges. The project's tallest bridge, Bridge No. 164 at Noney, has a pier height of 141 metres.

The project has 11 stations and is being executed in phases. The Jiribam-Vangaichungpao section was commissioned in February 2017, while the Vangaichungpao-Khongsang section was commissioned in September 2022. Bansal directed officials and field personnel to maintain safety and construction quality, closely monitor works and resolve issues promptly to ensure timely progress, a press release said.

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