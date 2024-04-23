Assam: Locals and Women Block National Highway 15 in Biswanath, Demand Urgent Road Construction

BISWANATH: Residents of Majbaghmara in the Biswanath district blocked National Highway 15 in a demonstration of their annoyance and resolve, calling for immediate action on road development in their community. Long-standing complaints over the lack of building of a crucial route next to the bypass, which put the local population's health at risk and caused extreme annoyance, culminated in the blockage.

The absence of adequate road infrastructure in Majbaghmara has been a problem for the community for months, if not years. Residents have been forced to take matters into their own hands due to the disruptions caused by dust pollution, traffic accidents, and health issues in their daily lives. When residents—including women—organized to make their demands to the district administration, the situation escalated.

In their memorandum, demonstrators outlined the difficulties they encounter daily and emphasised the pressing need for road development. In addition to putting lives at risk from frequent accidents, an inadequate road network exposes locals to respiratory illnesses from prolonged exposure to dust.

Locals' discontent has increased as a result of repeated requests to the district administration that have produced little to no noticeable changes. Residents are disenchanted and frantic for action since, despite assurances, the promised development by the relevant authorities has not materialised.

Despite being nonviolent, the demonstration sent a strong message to the government, with participants making it plain that they would not put up with any more delays. The roadblock was ultimately lifted, but only after the district magistrate intervened to defuse the situation and issued a harsh ultimatum.

The demonstrators promised to reprise their agitation with more vigour if road building did not begin within the two-day deadline specified in their memorandum. The citizens' extreme desperation and will to not tolerate any further disregard for their basic infrastructure requirements is evident in the ultimatum.